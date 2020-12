CHICAGO — Chicago has gone a long time without a daytime high below 32 degrees, but a cold blast arriving late next week appears likely to bring the first sub-freezing days of the season and potentially a single-digit Christmas morning.

Our WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll points out Chicago's current lack of a sub-freezing daytime high makes 2020 only the 9th year of the past 150 (dating back to 1871) which has gone this far into a new cold season without a single sub-32-degree high temperature.