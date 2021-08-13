Humidity clears out for weekend after sticky week

CHICAGO — Decreasing clouds Friday with less humid conditions.

Winds: N 5-10 mph High Temps: 83, upper 70s lakefront 

Partly cloudy and mild conditions. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low Temps: 67.

Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Extended outlook looks perfectly pleasant. Highs in the low 80s, overnight lows in the comfortable 60s. Some heat comes back by the middle of next week with highs getting back towards 90. 

