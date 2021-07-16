Friday Forecast: Temps in mid 70s with cloudy conditions, slight chance of showers

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy conditions today with a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Winds: NE 10-15 mph High Temp: Upper 70s
Mostly cloudy tonight with a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Low Temp: 63
Saturday: Slight chance of morning showers, decreasing clouds. Highs near 80.
We start seeing some persistent summer sunshine starting with this weekend. Showers and storms look to stay away. High temps should hang in the mid to low 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s. Normal high/low: 84/67.
