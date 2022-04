CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Friday with 20% chance of rain, cooler lakeside. Winds: ESE 10-15 G25. High: 65/59.

Mostly cloudy tonight with 60% chance of rain showers. Winds: ESE 15-20 G25. Low: 55.

Saturday Forecast: Mainly cloudy, 80% rain and thunderstorms with slight severe threat. Cooler NE lakeside. Winds: SE 10-20 G30. High: 67.