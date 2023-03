The weather for Friday is looking mostly cloudy, with morning rain/snow, decreasing clouds and flurries, with gusts of 40 mph. High: 35

Morning winds

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds, flurries, near & below 0 chills, W 10-20 G30. 15

Saturday’s weather is mostly cloudy with a slight chance snow showers and flurries, W 10-20 G30. High: 28

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center