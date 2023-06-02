Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated shower/storm, ENE 5-10. High: 91, Low: 85
Friday Night: Mostly clear, NE 5-10. 65
Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)
Saturday: Mostly sunny, NE 5-10 G15. High: 88, Low: 82
by: Paul Konrad, Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Paul Konrad, Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated shower/storm, ENE 5-10. High: 91, Low: 85
Friday Night: Mostly clear, NE 5-10. 65
Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)
Saturday: Mostly sunny, NE 5-10 G15. High: 88, Low: 82
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now