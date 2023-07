CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Friday with more clouds in later day and cooler lakeside. Winds: E 5-10. High: 80/73.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for rain and storms. Winds: ENE 0-5. Low: 63.

Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, AM showers, slighter afternoon chances, cooler lakeside, NNE 5-10 G15. 78/70.

