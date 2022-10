CHICAGO — Temperatures in low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 60.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly clear conditions tonight. Winds: East 5 mph. Low: 40.

Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool conditions. High: 63. Low: 40.

Sunday Forecast: Temps in low 60s with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. High: 62. Low: 46.