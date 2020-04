CHICAGO — Accumulating wet snow continues across the Chicago area this Friday morning with the Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northern and westernmost sections until 10AM CDT and southern/eastern sections until 1PM CDT.

With temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark early this morning, roads are mainly wet to slushy with slick spots in areas of heavier snowfall, so if traveling during this morning commute, be aware that conditions could change quickly and drive cautiously.