FRIDAY: Another day of clouds, brisk west/northwest and passing showers mixed with or briefly changing to snowflakes at times. An unseasonably cold high of 41–a reading 15-degrees below normal.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Sporadic snow showers and flurries–becoming less frequent in the hours toward dawn Saturday. Low 31.

SATURDAY: A good deal of cloudiness–just passing spells of mixed sunshine. Breezy and unusually chilly for the time of year. High 43—13-degrees below normal.SUNDAY: Partly sunny in the morning–but turning cloudy by evening, not quite as chilly–but still cooler than normal. Chance of a few late day showers–better chance Sunday night. High 51.