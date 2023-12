CHICAGO — Widespread rainfall Friday morning tapers to scattered showers and drizzle this afternoon as temperatures hold in the lower 40s.

Rain becomes widespread again this evening, before scattered showers taper and end overnight.

Some snow is possible in far northwest counties as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Saturday Forecast: Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

