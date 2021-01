CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Watch for 5 to 9-inches of heavy wet snow is in effect for all of northeastern Illinois, including Chicago into northwest Indiana, from later Saturday afternoon through Saturday night into Sunday.

Heaviest snowfall looks to occur late afternoon into the late evening Saturday, but lighter snow will likely continue into Sunday with some lake-effect enhancement possible due to strong east to northeast winds gusting over 30 mph off Lake Michigan in portions of Cook, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties in northeast Illinois.