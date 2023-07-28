CHICAGO — Thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area Friday morning, with more rounds for potentially severe weather in the forecast.

A risk for severe storms is possible in the morning hours, along with hot and humid conditions. High tempertures reach 96 degrees.

The latest warnings and advisories issued:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Northwest Indiana.

A Heat Advisory is in effect across the area until 9 p.m. and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for 9 p.m. for the areas in pink.

An Air Alert Advisory has been issued until midnight across the area.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected tonight with a severe storm threat between 4 p.m. and midnight. Low temperatures hit 71 degrees.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Morning thunderstorm chance, decreasing clouds, N 5-15. High: 81/77

The City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is advising residents to be prepared for the hot weather.

The city has opened all six of its community service centers as cooling centers and are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads located throughout the city.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org or download the Chicago OEMC App.