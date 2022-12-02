Friday: Mostly cloudy, winds 13 – 18 mph, morning temps: 35- 39, high: 52
Friday Night: West winds, 20- 30 mph, evening scattered showers. Low: 23
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 30, low: 23
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Mike Janssen
Posted:
Updated:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, winds 13 – 18 mph, morning temps: 35- 39, high: 52
Friday Night: West winds, 20- 30 mph, evening scattered showers. Low: 23
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 30, low: 23
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now