CHICAGO — The clouds and west winds will increase today, leading to a chance for scattered showers this afternoon as highs reach the lower 60s.

Isolated showers are possible for a while this evening, followed by decreasing clouds overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s will feel like the mid to upper 30s, thanks to breezy northwest winds.

Saturday will stay breezy, with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-50s.

