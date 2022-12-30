Friday: Cloudy, 20% shower mainly SE, falling temps (afternoon near 40), W 5-10. 40
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower chance, NW 0-5. 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, SSE 0-5. 38
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
