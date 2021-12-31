Friday Forecast: Chilly temps, cloudy skies ahead of Saturday snowfall

Chilly temps, cloudy skies and some drizzle is expected Friday ahead of the Saturday snow. High: 43, Low: 35.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area for Saturday.

Counties include Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The storm is to follow a 40+-deg Friday–so it won’t appear Friday that wintry weather is imminent–but all evidence suggest to the contrary–that a decidedly wintry turn is likely this weekend and that it would be wise to monitor travel plans carefully.

The onset of its precip doesn’t occur until Saturday afternoon and is likely to fall through Saturday night amid high winds and into Sunday morning.

It could present significant travel impacts in and around Chicago and could generate the season’s most significant snowfall in the Chicago metro area to date.