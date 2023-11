Friday: Chillier, skies partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. Wind chills in the upper 20s this afternoon.

Friday Night: will be mostly cloudy, as lows fall into the mid-20s and wind chills reach the lowers 20s.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.