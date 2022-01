CHICAGO — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for some parts of the area. Mostly sunny conditions with bitter cold chills, Winds: SSW 5-10 G15. High: 14.

Wind Chill Advisory in blue for areas with chills 20 to 25 below zero @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/AbLW22Oy28 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 7, 2022

Partly cloudytonight with rising temps to teens by AM. Winds: S 5-15 G20. Low: 6.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight wintry mix (frz rain) afternoon & eve chance, S 10-15 G30. 31