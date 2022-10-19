With cold dry air overhead, clear skies and light winds temps dropped below 32 degrees at many Chicago area airport locations early this Wednesday morning. As usual lowest temps occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley where Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle recorded a low of 24 and farther west Sterling/ Rock Falls bottomed out at 21. Even farther west Galesburg hit 20. Iowa had many locations hit the middle teens.

In the city of Chicago readings dropped into the lower and middle 30s, the official O’Hare site recorded a low of 33 degrees, Midway’s low was 36 degrees.

Following is a list of area airport locations and their low temps this morning

Sterling/Rock Falls….21

Aurora/Sugar Grove….24

Rochelle….24

Freeport….26

Peru/Ottawa….27

Rockford….28

DeKalb….28

Morris/Washburn….28

Pontiac….28

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….30

DuPage/West Chicago….31

Lansing….31

Kankakee….31

Joliet….32

Waukegan….32

O’Hare….33

Palwaukee/Wheeling….34

Midway….36

NW Indiana

Rensselaer….30

Gary….34

Valparaiso….37

SE Wisconsin

Janesville….27

Burlington/Lake Geneva….28

Kenosha….32







