Freezing temps across the Chicago area early this Monday morning – temp rebound begins this afternoon

Temperatures dropped into the 20s area-wide this Monday morning – lowest readings actually bottomed-out in the upper teens – the airport temp hit 17-degrees at Rochelle and 19 at Kankakee. The official O’Hare low and the low at Midway were 28-degrees. Generally overnight wind chills dropped into the teens – Rochelle actually recorded a 9-degree wind chill shortly after sunrise.

The center of cold high pressure will shift to the east of our area, allowing winds to pick-up out of the southwest – becoming quite gusty this afternoon and enabling temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s. This will mark the start of a warming trend that will see daily high temperatures reaching well into the 60s the remainder of the week ahead.

Following is a list of overnight low temps and wind chills at area airport locations:

Location/low temp/low wind chill

Rochelle….17/9

Kankakee….19/11

Aurora/Sugar Grove….20/MM

Morris/Washburn….20/12

Freeport….20/12

Pontiac….20/10

Joliet….21/MM

DeKalb….22/14

Sterling/Rock Falls….22/16

DuPage….22/15

Rockford….23/14

Peru/Ottawa….24/17

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….24/16

Schaumburg….25/21

Lansing….25/15

Waukegan….26/19

O’Hare….28/21

Midway….28/21

Palwaukee/Wheeling….29/23





Rensselaer IN….23/MM

Valparaiso IN….26/18

Gary, IN….27/18 Janesville WI….21/11

Kenosha….22/14

Burlington WI….23/16

