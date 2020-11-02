Freezing temps across the Chicago area early this Monday morning – temp rebound begins this afternoon

Temperatures dropped into the 20s area-wide this Monday morning – lowest readings actually bottomed-out in the upper teens – the airport temp hit 17-degrees at Rochelle and 19 at Kankakee. The official O’Hare low and the low at Midway were 28-degrees. Generally overnight wind chills dropped into the teens – Rochelle actually recorded a 9-degree wind chill shortly after sunrise.
The center of cold high pressure will shift to the east of our area, allowing winds to pick-up out of the southwest – becoming quite gusty this afternoon and enabling temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s. This will mark the start of a warming trend that will see daily high temperatures reaching well into the 60s the remainder of the week ahead.
Following is a list of overnight low temps and wind chills at area airport locations:
Location/low temp/low wind chill
Rochelle….17/9
Kankakee….19/11
Aurora/Sugar Grove….20/MM
Morris/Washburn….20/12
Freeport….20/12
Pontiac….20/10
Joliet….21/MM
DeKalb….22/14
Sterling/Rock Falls….22/16
DuPage….22/15
Rockford….23/14
Peru/Ottawa….24/17
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….24/16
Schaumburg….25/21
Lansing….25/15
Waukegan….26/19
O’Hare….28/21
Midway….28/21
Palwaukee/Wheeling….29/23
Rensselaer IN….23/MM
Valparaiso IN….26/18
Gary, IN….27/18 Janesville WI….21/11
Kenosha….22/14
Burlington WI….23/16