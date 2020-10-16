Freezing temperatures at many area locations early this Friday morning

Under the waning influence of a cool dry high pressure air mass with clear skies overhead and light winds, temperatures dropped to or below the 32 degree mark at many Chicago area airport locations early this Friday morning. The air was so dry with dew points in the lower 20s – only scattered frost was reported . Freezing temps however were in abundance. Lowest readings were 25 degrees at Rochelle and 26 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove. The low temperature at Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare was 37 degrees and Midway reported 37 with no frost.

Following is a listing of lowest temps at NE Illinois and NW Indiana airport sites:

Airport Location/Lowest low temp

Rochelle….25

Aurora/Sugar Grove….26

Lansing….28

Kankakee….28

Joliet….29

Romeville/Lewis Univ….29

Sterling/Rock Falls….29

Rockford….30

DuPage/West Chicago….30

Morris/Washburn….30

Schaumburg….32

Freeport….32

Peru/Ottawa….32

Palwaukee/Wheeling….33

DeKalb….34

Waukegan….34

O’Hare….37

Midway….37

Gary IN….32

Rennselaer IN….28

Valparaiso IN….32



Burlington WI….30

Kenosha WI….31

Janesville WI….32

