Freezing Temperatures area-wide this Saturday morning

Freezing temperatures were observed at all Chicago-area airport locations this Saturday morning. The 31-degree low temperature at Chicago’s “official” O’Hare International Airport site fell short of the all-time May 9 low of 27 recorded back in 1983, but it did tie for the second-coldest on record for this date, last observed in 1947 – Midway Airport also bottomed-out at 31-degrees.

Coldest airport reading in the immediate Chicago area was 25-degrees at Waukegan – farther north in southern Wisconsin Kenosha and Burlington also dropped to a low of 25-degrees, and in north-central Illinois Freeport had 24-degrees. Freezing temperatures were observed over the entire Midwest this morning – all surrounding states experiencing a widespread freeze.

Following is a list of area airport low temperatures this Saturday morning…

Freeport…24

Waukegan…25

Du Page…26

Lansing…26

Rochelle…26

Sterling/Rock Falls…26

Aurora/Sugar Grove…27

Joliet…27

DeKalb…28

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…28

Kankakee…28

Morris/Washburn…28

Schaumburg…28

Rockford…29

Peru/Ottawa…29

Palwaukee/Wheeling…30

Pontiac…30

O’Hare…31

Midway…31

Indiana…

Valparaiso…26

Rensselaer…27

Gary…32

Wisconsin…

Burlington…25

Kenosha…25

Janesville…30

Milwaukee…31



