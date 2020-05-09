Freezing Temperatures area-wide this Saturday morning

Freezing temperatures were observed at all Chicago-area airport locations this Saturday morning. The 31-degree low temperature at Chicago’s “official” O’Hare International Airport site fell short of the all-time May 9 low of 27 recorded back in 1983, but it did tie for the second-coldest on record for this date, last observed in 1947 – Midway Airport also bottomed-out at 31-degrees.
Coldest airport reading in the immediate Chicago area was 25-degrees at Waukegan – farther north in southern Wisconsin Kenosha and Burlington also dropped to a low of 25-degrees, and in north-central Illinois Freeport had 24-degrees. Freezing temperatures were observed over the entire Midwest this morning – all surrounding states experiencing a widespread freeze.
Following is a list of area airport low temperatures this Saturday morning…
Freeport…24
Waukegan…25
Du Page…26
Lansing…26
Rochelle…26
Sterling/Rock Falls…26
Aurora/Sugar Grove…27
Joliet…27
DeKalb…28
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…28
Kankakee…28
Morris/Washburn…28
Schaumburg…28
Rockford…29
Peru/Ottawa…29
Palwaukee/Wheeling…30
Pontiac…30
O’Hare…31
Midway…31
Indiana…
Valparaiso…26
Rensselaer…27
Gary…32
Wisconsin…
Burlington…25
Kenosha…25
Janesville…30
Milwaukee…31