Freezing rain, ice expected Friday; Winter Storm Watch, Advisories issued

Another round of winter weather will start the new year for the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Grundy, Kendall and LaSalle counties starting Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several other counties starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Counties included are DeKalb, Dupage, Cook, Kane, Lee and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Freezing rain, snow and ice are expected to start mid-morning Friday and should transition to snow Friday evening.

Accumulating snow and accumulating ice expected.

2020 will end quite weatherwise with decreasing clouds into sunshine and a high of 32.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.