Freeze Watch in effect for Friday night/Saturday Morning northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana – rivers continue a slow steady fall with minor flooding still occurring

A Freeze watch is in effect later Friday night and Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. With unseasonably cold Canadian-source high pressure overhead, clearing skies and diminishing winds temperatures are forecast to fall out of the 40s through the 30s, possibly dropping into the upper 20s during the pre-dawn and early morning hours Saturday morning. Plants and other activities sensitive to freezing temperatures should be protected. The areas under a Freeze Watch are shaded in blue on the headlined map.

Chicago-area river stages continue in a falling mode. Only the segments at Gurnee on the Des Plaines River, Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and Harvard to Algonquin on the Fox River are in Minor Flood. River segments under Flood Warnings are green-shaded on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Stage Today Change North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.90 07 AM Thu -0.38 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 6.11 06 AM Thu -0.58 Gurnee 7.0 7.27 06 AM Thu -0.79 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 12.17 07 AM Thu -0.87 Des Plaines 15.0 14.51 07 AM Thu -0.84 River Forest 16.0 11.68 07 AM Thu -0.72 Riverside 7.5 5.61 07 AM Thu -0.37 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.06 06 AM Thu -0.20 MINOR Montgomery 13.5 13.18 07 AM Thu -0.09 Dayton 12.0 9.99 07 AM Thu -0.25 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.71 06 AM Thu -0.31 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.26 07 AM Thu -0.11 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.78 07 AM Thu -0.21 Shorewood 6.5 3.07 07 AM Thu -0.23 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.64 06 AM Thu -0.30 Foresman 18.0 9.50 07 AM Thu -1.15 Chebanse 16.0 6.83 07 AM Thu -0.56 Iroquois 18.0 10.24 07 AM Thu -1.17 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.52 07 AM Thu -0.04 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.20 07 AM Thu -0.45 Kouts 11.0 8.08 07 AM Thu -0.50 Shelby 10.5 9.55 07 AM Thu -0.46 Momence 5.0 3.79 07 AM Thu -0.15 Wilmington 6.5 3.31 07 AM Thu -0.24 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.34 06 AM Thu -0.20 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.70 07 AM Thu -0.16 Munster (H 12.0 6.53 07 AM Thu -0.44 South Holland 16.5 7.01 07 AM Thu -0.65 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.42 07 AM Thu -0.01 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 5.09 07 AM Thu 0.11 Leonore 16.0 7.61 07 AM Thu 0.04 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 9.30 07 AM Thu -0.79 Ottawa 463.0 460.77 06 AM Thu -0.48 La Salle 20.0 22.11 07 AM Thu -0.48 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 3.90 07 AM Thu -0.10 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 3.42 06 AM Thu -0.33 Perryville 12.0 7.72 06 AM Thu -0.26 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.13 07 AM Thu -0.10 Rock River Rockton 10.0 5.72 06 AM Thu -0.15 Latham Park 9.0 6.18 06 AM Thu -0.14 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.08 07 AM Thu -0.10 Byron 13.0 8.76 07 AM Thu -0.21 Dixon 16.0 10.91 06 AM Thu -0.17