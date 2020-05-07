WATCH LIVE
Freeze Watch in effect for Friday night/Saturday Morning northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana – rivers continue a slow steady fall with minor flooding still occurring

A Freeze watch is in effect later Friday night and Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. With unseasonably cold Canadian-source high pressure overhead, clearing skies and diminishing winds temperatures are forecast to fall out of the 40s through the 30s, possibly dropping into the upper 20s during the pre-dawn and early morning hours Saturday morning. Plants and other activities sensitive to freezing temperatures should be protected. The areas under a Freeze Watch are shaded in blue on the headlined map.

Chicago-area river stages continue in a falling mode. Only the segments at Gurnee on the Des Plaines River, Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and Harvard to Algonquin on the Fox River are in Minor Flood. River segments under Flood Warnings are green-shaded on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr
                     Stage    Today            Change

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.90  07 AM Thu  -0.38

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.11  06 AM Thu  -0.58
Gurnee                 7.0     7.27  06 AM Thu  -0.79 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.17  07 AM Thu  -0.87
Des Plaines           15.0    14.51  07 AM Thu  -0.84
River Forest          16.0    11.68  07 AM Thu  -0.72
Riverside              7.5     5.61  07 AM Thu  -0.37

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.06  06 AM Thu  -0.20 MINOR
Montgomery            13.5    13.18  07 AM Thu  -0.09
Dayton                12.0     9.99  07 AM Thu  -0.25

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.71  06 AM Thu  -0.31

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.26  07 AM Thu  -0.11

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.78  07 AM Thu  -0.21
Shorewood              6.5     3.07  07 AM Thu  -0.23

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.64  06 AM Thu  -0.30
Foresman              18.0     9.50  07 AM Thu  -1.15
Chebanse              16.0     6.83  07 AM Thu  -0.56
Iroquois              18.0    10.24  07 AM Thu  -1.17

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.52  07 AM Thu  -0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.20  07 AM Thu  -0.45
Kouts                 11.0     8.08  07 AM Thu  -0.50
Shelby                10.5     9.55  07 AM Thu  -0.46
Momence                5.0     3.79  07 AM Thu  -0.15
Wilmington             6.5     3.31  07 AM Thu  -0.24

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.34  06 AM Thu  -0.20

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.70  07 AM Thu  -0.16

Munster (H            12.0     6.53  07 AM Thu  -0.44
South Holland         16.5     7.01  07 AM Thu  -0.65

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.42  07 AM Thu  -0.01

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.09  07 AM Thu   0.11
Leonore               16.0     7.61  07 AM Thu   0.04

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.30  07 AM Thu  -0.79
Ottawa               463.0   460.77  06 AM Thu  -0.48
La Salle              20.0    22.11  07 AM Thu  -0.48 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     3.90  07 AM Thu  -0.10

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.42  06 AM Thu  -0.33
Perryville            12.0     7.72  06 AM Thu  -0.26

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.13  07 AM Thu  -0.10

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     5.72  06 AM Thu  -0.15
Latham Park            9.0     6.18  06 AM Thu  -0.14
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.08  07 AM Thu  -0.10
Byron                 13.0     8.76  07 AM Thu  -0.21
Dixon                 16.0    10.91  06 AM Thu  -0.17

