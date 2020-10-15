Freeze Warning issued for Chicago area Friday

CHICAGO — The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has upgraded the Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for all of the Chicago area from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

With cold high pressure overhead, clearing skies and light winds, temperatures should drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s over much of northern and central Illinois into northwest Indiana with mid 20s possible in some of the normally colder locations.

Temperatures across much of Cook County and the city of Chicago will likely drop into the mid and upper 30s. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, so take appropriate protective precautions.

The impact of the cold high pressure will be fairly widespread into adjoining states – Freeze Warnings (dark-blue areas) and Frost Advisories (lighter-blue-shaded areas) are shown on the headlined map and the map below.