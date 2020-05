A freeze warning has been issued starting at midnight through 7 a.m.

Near record cold temperatures are likely overnight through early Saturday morning. Outlying areas could dip down into the middle 20s.

Sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation will be killed in these conditions is left uncovered.

The chill will ease Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise back into the middle 50s, but those readings are still about 13 degrees below typical early May norms.

