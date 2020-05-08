Freeze Warning entire Chicago area Midnight until 7AM Saturday morning – Flood Advisory Lake Michigan shoreline today

With extremely cold air from northern Canada riding strong northerly winds today, a Freeze Warning is in effect for northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana, including Chicago from midnight tonight until 7AM CDT Saturday morning (purple-shaded area on the headlined map, the Freeze Warning actually extending into Wisconsin, adjoining areas in Illinois and Indiana). Winds will die-off at night and skies clear, allowing for maximal radiational heat loss with temperatures expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s almost area-wide threatening crops and other sensitive vegetation (see area forecast low-temperature map below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service.

During the day today a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for the Illinois and northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. North to northeast winds gusting over 30 mph at times will build 8 to 14-foot waves on the already record-high lake waters causing flooding/erosion of lakefront beaches and flood-prone areas. Winds should diminish by evening.