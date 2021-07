Fourth of July weekend starts out on a mild note.

Friday morning is expected to be chilly with temps in the 50s.

The day gives way to partly cloudy skies and mild temps. High near 70.

Heat and humidity return for the rest of the holiday weekend. 87 is the predicted high for Saturday and 90 for Sunday.

Full forecast details and analysis from the WGN Weather Center at the weather center blog.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.