Happy Fourth!

Tuesday will be hot and muggy with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Air quality: Unhealthy, most of this is locally produced bad air with the likely suspect being fireworks. High near 90, low 80s lakeside.

Tuesday night will have scattered clouds, warm, hazy and humid. S 5-10 mph. Low 72

Wednesday will have a sunny start, hot and humid with building clouds. A chance of strong to severe afternoon storms. S 10-15 mph. High near 90

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook has more clouds on Thursday with a chance of morning showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Back to sunshine to finish out the week for Friday and Saturday with highs near 80.

Late Saturday showers/t’storms look likely and a chance of showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.