Friday, 5/1:



High pressure brings mostly sunny skies Friday morning, then clouds increase in the afternoon as the high pressure drifts off to the east and a warm front approaches from the SW.

A few sprinkles or brief light showers are possible later afternoon or early evening.

Highs 60-65 with readings closer to 50 degrees right along the lakefront.

Mostly cloudy at night.

A light on-shore breeze during the day shifts southerly at night.

Saturday, 5/2:

Considerable sunshine beams through increasing high and mid-level clouds as winds pick up out of the SW pulling much milder air into the area – highs reaching the middle 70s. Clouds overnight as winds shift to the NW.

Sunday, 5/3:

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers southern portion. High temps in the 65-70 with cooler readings at the lakefront. Partly cloudy overnight, light winds.

Monday, 5/4:

Some morning sun but high and mid-level clouds increase as the day progresses. Highs in the upper 50s with cooler readings at the lakefront. Clouds thicken overnight with a chance of showers toward morning. Light easterly winds.

Tuesday, 5/5:

Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the middle 50s and a light easterly breeze keeps readings in the 40s at the lakefront. Cloudy with a good chance of rain overnight.

Wednesday 5/6:

A few showers possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy and continued rather cool – highs 55-60. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Northerly winds diminish at night.

Thursday 5/7:

A mix of clouds/sun during the day with afternoon highs in the middle 60s – cooler readings at the lake. Clouds thicken and lower overnight with a chance of showers toward morning. Light winds.