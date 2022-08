CHICAGO — With Monday’s thunderstorms behind us, warm weather and sunshine look to return to Chicago for the week ahead.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80’s for the most part over the next seven days, with the exceptions being Wednesday featuring a high of 78, and Saturday expecting a high of 87.

Overnight lows will remain in the 60-65 degree range and wind gusts will vary anywhere from 10-22 mph tomorrow, to 10-15 mph Wednesday.