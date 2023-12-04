CHICAGO — Chilly and mostly cloudy Monday with some peeks of sun. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. High 40.

Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers tonight, especially after midnight. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low 33.

Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain/snow mixed showers. Slushy 1″ of accumulation possible in the northern suburbs– elsewhere little to no accumulation. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High 39.

Extended outlook shows a bit more sun returning for Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Much milder for Thu/Fri with temps in the mid to low 50s. Increasing clouds on Friday with a chance of late-day showers.

