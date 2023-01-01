Starting 2023 gloomy with areas of fog and cloudy skies. We’ll see the potential of a few sprinkles throughout the day, besides that clouds will prevail and keep Chicago grey.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds stick around through Monday and by Monday afternoon. Rain showers expected to move in late in the afternoon or evening and continue into Tuesday.

This system is expected to bring some significant rainfall and the chance of an embedded thunderstorm.

A warm front passes through Monday evening and takes our temperatures well above average Tuesday. Highs likely into the upper 50s and low 60s. But that warm up is very short lived, cold air blows back in Wednesday along with the potential for some light snow.