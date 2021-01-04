Fog lifts as low pressure moves through the area

As the weak low pressure moves through northeast Illinois and NW Indiana, enough drier air from aloft has mixed down and allowed visibility to improve area-wide Monday evening. Clouds and some hazy conditions will persist even as low pressure and its narrow band of light snow move off to the east.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s overnight and roads/paved areas could still be slick in spots, so if you’re out and about proceed carefully. The maps below will give you an idea of temperatures, areas of lower visibility and remnant areas with light snow.