Fog lifts as low pressure moves through the area

Dense fog is likely this evening in counties away from the city of Chicago with visibility dropping to under a quarter-mile, possibly lowering to 100-feet or less in spots. With temperatures in the 20s, there could be some condensation-formed glaze on some roads, and other paved areas, complicated further by a period of light snow/sleet. With the potential slick spots in mind along with poor visibility, travel and outdoor activities will be difficult and dangerous – be careful and take your time.

A dense Fog Advisory is actually in effect until well after midnight for most of the Chicago area away from the City of Chicago (see grey-shaded area on the headlined map). A rather weak low pressure will move through northeast Illinois into NW Indiana later this evening preceded and accompanied by the period of light snow/sleet, winds shifting from SW to West and eventually NW. Visibility should improve with the passage of the low pressure, but spotty slick conditions could persist overnight.