Friday will see slowly decreasing clouds with spotty morning showers and dropping temps. NW 10-15 G25. Warmest in the morning, much of afternoon will sit near 40 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy, flurries possible, WNW 10-15. 30

Saturday will be cloudy with a 20% snow/flurries, NW 10-15 G20. 37