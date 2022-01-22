Flurries and clouds start the weekend; Winter Weather Advisory issued

Saturday begins with scattered snow showers.

The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy W 10-20, G30 mph. High 29.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for the Chicago area.

Counties include Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Lake, DuPage, Kankakee, Cook, Will in Illinois and Newton and Jasper in Indiana.

Plan on slippery road conditions and sharply reduced visibilities with the heaviest snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued starting at 9 p.m. Saturday through Sunday afternoon for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Cloudy skies Saturday evening, light snow late and into the overnight. Accumulations between 1-3″ possible. W 10-15 mph Low 18

Some flurries this morning but the bulk of the day around #Chicago looks just cloudy. Accumulating snow arrives tonight for the Windy City. Details on who sees the most snow on the @WGNMorningNews until 10a. I hope you can join us. #ILwx #INwx @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/sL0mV0wPrd — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) January 22, 2022

Sunday begins with snow but will taper off and partly sunny skies by afternoon. NW 10-20 mph. High 21

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for another shot for Monday snowfall, then turning very cold for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the teens.

Not as cold by the end of the week with highs in the upper 20s.