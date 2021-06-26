Flooding rains likely across south metro this evening.

Thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall are expected to continue across portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana late this afternoon and evening, likely resulting in flash flooding.

Visible satellite imagery taken at 3:30 PM CDT Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Click image to enlarge.)

At 3:30 PM, a corridor of strong thunderstorms continued to develop northeastward from north of St. Louis to the south suburbs of Chicago. Warm, very moist air will feed into this corridor this evening as a disturbance aloft – a remnant from a thunderstorm complex to our southwest last night and this morning – tracks northeast encouraging thunderstorm growth. Given the high moisture content of the storm environment, copious amounts of rain may fall over areas that already received upward of 4 ” of rain over the past several days. As a result, flash flooding is likely across parts of the south suburbs and into NW Indiana during the late afternoon and evening.