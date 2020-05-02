Flooding continues on several Chicago-area rivers

Runoff from recent rains while diminishing, continues to feed into Chicago-area rivers and streams with many still in flood or running near bankfull. On the Illinois River there are near bankfull conditions at Dayton and Minor flooding on the segments at Ottawa and LaSalle. On the Fox River there is Minor Flooding at McHenry and Moderate flooding at Algonquin with bankfull conditions downstream at Montgomery and Dayton. On the Des Plaines River Moderate flooding is ongoing at Gurnee and Lincolnshire and Minor flooding at Russell and Des Plaines. Near bankfull conditions exist on the Kankakee River from Dunns Bridge to Wilmington with minor flooding at Shelby. The aforementioned Flood Warnings and river segments under Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.91 07 AM Sat -0.74 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 8.96 06 AM Sat 0.09 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 9.68 06 AM Sat 0.11 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 14.41 07 AM Sat 0.03 MODERATE Des Plaines 15.0 16.95 07 AM Sat 0.23 MINOR River Forest 16.0 13.53 07 AM Sat 0.39 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 7.22 07 AM Sat 0.01 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.32 06 AM Sat 0.16 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.49 07 AM Sat -0.25 Dayton 12.0 11.52 07 AM Sat -1.31 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 17.67 06 AM Sat -1.44 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 9.71 07 AM Sat -1.52 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 10.08 07 AM Sat -1.57 Shorewood 6.5 5.49 07 AM Sat -1.17 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 8.30 06 AM Sat -0.53 Foresman 18.0 14.20 07 AM Sat 0.05 Chebanse 16.0 11.52 07 AM Sat -0.22 Iroquois 18.0 14.68 07 AM Sat -0.18 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 14.19 07 AM Sat -2.23 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.26 07 AM Sat 0.14 Kouts 11.0 10.26 07 AM Sat -0.10 Shelby 10.5 11.43 07 AM Sat -0.16 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.63 07 AM Sat -0.21 Wilmington 6.5 5.16 07 AM Sat -0.57 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 5.23 06 AM Sat -3.07 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 4.02 07 AM Sat -1.08 Munster (H 12.0 9.39 07 AM Sat -1.97 South Holland 16.5 11.34 07 AM Sat -2.09 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 5.77 07 AM Sat -4.05 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 8.97 07 AM Sat -4.34 Leonore 16.0 15.29 07 AM Sat -4.61 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 15.80 07 AM Sat -2.55 Ottawa 463.0 464.40 06 AM Sat -1.98 MINOR La Salle 20.0 26.45 07 AM Sat -0.16 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.76 07 AM Sat -0.59 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 7.67 06 AM Sat -0.49 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 11.38 06 AM Sat 0.11 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.99 07 AM Sat -0.15 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.40 06 AM Sat -0.22 Latham Park 9.0 6.68 06 AM Sat -0.29 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.01 07 AM Sat -0.22 Byron 13.0 10.54 07 AM Sat -0.11 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 12.45 06 AM Sat -0.01