Flooding continues on segments of the Fox and Illinois Rivers – heavy rains still a possibility

Weather

All Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode this Thursday with Moderate Flooding continues on the Algonquin segment of the Fox River with Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River. All other rivers are below flood.

Showers and thunderstorms are still forecast over our area this afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way southeast across northern Illinois into Northwest Indiana (see Regional Weather radar Mosaic below). Heavy downpours in stronger storms could create localized flooding problems, as soils are saturated and rain will almost immediately produce runoff into already swollen creeks and ponds.

The National Weather Prediction Center still has the north-central portion of our area in the Slight Risk for flood-producing downpours, with the remainder of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in the Marginal Risk (yellow and green-shaded areas respectively on the map below).

Rivers in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map and the  Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.98  07 AM Thu  -0.54

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.80  06 AM Thu  -0.48
Gurnee                 7.0     5.63  06 AM Thu  -0.62
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.36  07 AM Thu  -0.73
Des Plaines           15.0    12.61  07 AM Thu  -1.21
River Forest          16.0    10.69  07 AM Thu  -1.13
Riverside              7.5     5.42  07 AM Thu  -0.58

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.75  06 AM Thu  -0.22 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.20  07 AM Thu  -0.09
Dayton                12.0    10.40  07 AM Thu  -0.17

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.80  06 AM Thu  -0.37

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.29  07 AM Thu  -0.20

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.73  07 AM Thu  -0.28
Shorewood              6.5     3.29  07 AM Thu  -0.16

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.85  06 AM Thu  -0.18
Foresman              18.0     9.33  07 AM Thu  -1.01
Chebanse              16.0     6.73  07 AM Thu  -0.53
Iroquois              18.0     9.97  07 AM Thu  -1.13

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.44  07 AM Thu  -0.63

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.55  07 AM Thu  -0.41
Kouts                 11.0     9.53  07 AM Thu  -0.37
Shelby                10.5    10.44  07 AM Thu  -0.22
Momence                5.0     4.07  07 AM Thu  -0.10
Wilmington             6.5     3.40  07 AM Thu  -0.02

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.62  06 AM Thu  -0.01

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.67  07 AM Thu  -0.16

Munster (H            12.0     7.34  07 AM Thu  -0.20
South Holland         16.5     7.86  07 AM Thu  -0.20

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.30  07 AM Thu  -0.48

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.92  07 AM Thu  -0.39
Leonore               16.0     7.52  07 AM Thu  -1.20

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.26  07 AM Thu  -0.40
Ottawa               463.0   461.36  05 AM Thu  -0.06
La Salle              20.0    26.15  07 AM Thu  -0.69 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.03  07 AM Thu  -0.07

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.32  06 AM Thu  -0.75
Perryville            12.0     9.01  06 AM Thu  -0.49

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.64  07 AM Thu  -0.30

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.98  06 AM Thu  -0.18
Latham Park            9.0     7.13  06 AM Thu  -0.21
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.70  07 AM Thu  -0.18
Byron                 13.0    10.17  07 AM Thu  -0.35
Dixon                 16.0    12.19  06 AM Thu  -0.37

