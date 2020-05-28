Flooding continues on segments of the Fox and Illinois Rivers – heavy rains still a possibility

All Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode this Thursday with Moderate Flooding continues on the Algonquin segment of the Fox River with Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River. All other rivers are below flood.

Showers and thunderstorms are still forecast over our area this afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way southeast across northern Illinois into Northwest Indiana (see Regional Weather radar Mosaic below). Heavy downpours in stronger storms could create localized flooding problems, as soils are saturated and rain will almost immediately produce runoff into already swollen creeks and ponds.

The National Weather Prediction Center still has the north-central portion of our area in the Slight Risk for flood-producing downpours, with the remainder of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in the Marginal Risk (yellow and green-shaded areas respectively on the map below).

Rivers in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map and the Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.98 07 AM Thu -0.54 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 4.80 06 AM Thu -0.48 Gurnee 7.0 5.63 06 AM Thu -0.62 Lincolnshire 12.5 10.36 07 AM Thu -0.73 Des Plaines 15.0 12.61 07 AM Thu -1.21 River Forest 16.0 10.69 07 AM Thu -1.13 Riverside 7.5 5.42 07 AM Thu -0.58 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.75 06 AM Thu -0.22 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.20 07 AM Thu -0.09 Dayton 12.0 10.40 07 AM Thu -0.17 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.80 06 AM Thu -0.37 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.29 07 AM Thu -0.20 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.73 07 AM Thu -0.28 Shorewood 6.5 3.29 07 AM Thu -0.16 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.85 06 AM Thu -0.18 Foresman 18.0 9.33 07 AM Thu -1.01 Chebanse 16.0 6.73 07 AM Thu -0.53 Iroquois 18.0 9.97 07 AM Thu -1.13 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.44 07 AM Thu -0.63 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.55 07 AM Thu -0.41 Kouts 11.0 9.53 07 AM Thu -0.37 Shelby 10.5 10.44 07 AM Thu -0.22 Momence 5.0 4.07 07 AM Thu -0.10 Wilmington 6.5 3.40 07 AM Thu -0.02 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.62 06 AM Thu -0.01 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.67 07 AM Thu -0.16 Munster (H 12.0 7.34 07 AM Thu -0.20 South Holland 16.5 7.86 07 AM Thu -0.20 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.30 07 AM Thu -0.48 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.92 07 AM Thu -0.39 Leonore 16.0 7.52 07 AM Thu -1.20 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 10.26 07 AM Thu -0.40 Ottawa 463.0 461.36 05 AM Thu -0.06 La Salle 20.0 26.15 07 AM Thu -0.69 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.03 07 AM Thu -0.07 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 5.32 06 AM Thu -0.75 Perryville 12.0 9.01 06 AM Thu -0.49 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.64 07 AM Thu -0.30 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.98 06 AM Thu -0.18 Latham Park 9.0 7.13 06 AM Thu -0.21 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.70 07 AM Thu -0.18 Byron 13.0 10.17 07 AM Thu -0.35 Dixon 16.0 12.19 06 AM Thu -0.37