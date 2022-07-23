
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
  including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
  De Kalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois,
  Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake
  IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and
  Southern Will.

* WHEN...Until Noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of roads,
  parking lots, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and
  flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their
  banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Torrential rain producing thunderstorms have been ongoing
    across portions of far northern Illinois early this morning,
    with areas of flash flooding likely. Thunderstorms are
    expected to gradually expand southward toward and beyond
    daybreak. This will result in the threat for flash flooding
    also expanding southward to around the I-80 corridor,