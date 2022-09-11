...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
  including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and
  McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock,
  Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
  may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through
    tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with
    amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.