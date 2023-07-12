CHICAGO — A Flood Watch is in effect for the Chicago area as heavy rain and storms move through the region Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in place until 7 p.m. for Cook County, DuPage County, Will County and some parts of Northwest Indiana. There is a slight risk of severe weather.

Mostly cloudy conditions with heavy rain showers expected throughout the day. High temperature of 76 degrees and 73 degrees lakeside. Low of 66 degrees tonight.

Wednesday will be the stormiest day, but daily rain is instore for Chicagoland over the next seven days.

Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny conditions with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High: 83, Lakeside: 76.

