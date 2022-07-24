With the primary band of showers/t-storms slowly shifting south, the National Weather Service has continued the Flood Watch until noon CDT for counties along and south of Interstate-80 and cancelled the Flood Watch for counties farther north (see headlined map showing counties continuing under the Flood Watch shaded in dark green). The latest Flood Watch statement is below…

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in northeast Illinois, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...Until Noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.