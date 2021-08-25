Flood Advisory until Midnight CDT for portions of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and will Counties…

UPDATE:
This Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning valid until 3AM CDT…
_________________________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CDT. * At 854 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Oswego, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Plano, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Big Rock, Kaneville and Bristol. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.