Flood Advisory until Midnight CDT for portions of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and will Counties…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:


This Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning valid until 3AM CDT…

_________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 854 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Oswego, West Chicago,
  Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Plano, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar
  Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Big Rock, Kaneville and Bristol.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News