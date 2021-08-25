Flood Advisory until Midnight CDT for portions of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and will Counties…

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly forced his girlfriends to write fake blackmail letters that he could use to defend himself in case he got charged with sexually abusing them, one of his accusers testified on Wednesday at his New York City trial.

The witness, testifying as a “Jane Doe” in federal court in Brooklyn, read for the jury parts of one letter in which she told Kelly that if he tried to break up with her, “I’m going to tell everyone you raped me. … I’m going to say you raped me since I was a minor.”