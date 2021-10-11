Flood Advisory until 8:45PM CDT for Eastern Cook and Northwestern Lake, IN Counties…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for green-shaded area on headlined map...
  Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 547 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Up to one and a half inches of rain have already
  fallen, with more expected into the evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Chicago, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Evanston, Skokie, Orland Park,
  Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Calumet City,
  Merrillville, Roseland, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, South Shore,
  Bridgeport, Midway Airport and South Lawndale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

