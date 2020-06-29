Flood Advisory until 7:30PM CDT for portions of Will and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Newton and Lake Counties in NW Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...
  Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  very heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Up to one to one
  and a half inches of rain has fallen. Runoff from this heavy rain
  will cause flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Peotone, Momence,
  Beecher, Grant Park, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace
  and Schneider.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,
country roads, farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low
lying spots.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

