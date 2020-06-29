WATCH LIVE
Flood Advisory until 6:30PM CDT for portions of Lake, Ogle, Winnebago, Kane, McHenry, Cook and Boone Counties in northeastern Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Lake County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
  Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
  Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
  McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  very heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Up to one to two
  inches have fallen within the past hour. Runoff from this heavy
  rain will cause flooding in portions of the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des
  Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove,
  Carpentersville, Wheeling, Beloit, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin,
  McHenry, Belvidere, Vernon Hills, Woodstock and Rolling Meadows.

