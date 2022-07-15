. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, in north central Illinois, De Kalb and La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Kane and Kendall. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 317 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain is falling in less than 30 minutes with this storm. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Aurora, Joliet, DeKalb, Plainfield, Oswego, Sycamore, Yorkville, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Lake Holiday, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk, Kirkland and Waterman.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction