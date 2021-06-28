Flood Advisory until 4:45PM CDT for portions of Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Will and all of Kendall Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... South Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 149 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated a cluster of heavy rain producing thunderstorms moving northeastward into parts of the western Chicago metro area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are likely with this cluster of storms within about an hour time frame. Runoff from this heavy rainfall will likely lead to some minor flooding and significant pounding on area roads. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Addison, Glendale Heights, Woodridge, Oswego, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago and Batavia.